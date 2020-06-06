Negligence in treatment of COVID-19 patients a 'serious issue' says Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar; warns of 'strong action'

Stating that negligence during treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals is a "serious issue", Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday warned them of strict action for "unethical practices".

Addressing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation with senior officials here, Pawar said, "negligence by private hospitals during treatment of infected patients is a serious issue".

"A strong action will be taken against such hospitals for any unethical practices," he said.