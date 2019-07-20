Negligence in flood relief now a law and order problem in Bihar

Patna: Apathy and negligence in providing relief to the flood victims in 12 districts of North Bihar is now turning into a law and order problem for the administration.

On Friday morning, the circle officer of Chiraya block was chased and thrashed by the flood victims in East Champaran district. Villagers were angry with the absence of relief to them.

Circle officer’s vehicle was also damaged by the flood victims. On Thursday, the flood-hit people had vandalised the office of the block development officer and SDM.

Computers in the office were damaged by the irate flood victims, who had complained of total neglect by the administration. At Manigachi block in Darbhanga district, people tried to loot the relief materials from a government vehicle at the block office.

They complained the administration was not supplying food to them. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to prevent loot of the food materials which was meant for distribution to other areas.

By Chhaya Mishra