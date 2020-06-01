Negative pre-flight COVID test mandatory for Air India crew

New Delhi: Air India has made it mandatory for its pilots and cabin crew members to check and confirm their pre-flight COVID-19 test results are negative before they operate an aircraft, according to an official communication issued hours after the Delhi-Moscow flight incident involving a pilot on Saturday.
“The COVID-19 test is being conducted by the airline at a substantial cost, with considerable effort. As it is a recent procedure and there is a shortage of staff in office, there is a possibility of an oversight in this matter,” said Captain RS Sandhu, executive director (Ops), AI.
“The test is primarily designed to mitigate the risk of transmission among the crew. Efforts will be made by the staff dealing with the testing and rostering of crew to ensure reports are checked before crew is being rostered for a flight,” he said.
