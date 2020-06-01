Negative pre-flight COVID test mandatory for Air India crew

New Delhi: Air India has made it mandatory for its pilots and cabin crew members to check and confirm their pre-flight COVID-19 test results are negative before they operate an aircraft, according to an official communication issued hours after the Delhi-Moscow flight incident involving a pilot on Saturday.

“The COVID-19 test is being conducted by the airline at a substantial cost, with considerable effort. As it is a recent procedure and there is a shortage of staff in office, there is a possibility of an oversight in this matter,” said Captain RS Sandhu, executive director (Ops), AI.

“The test is primarily designed to mitigate the risk of transmission among the cr­ew. Efforts will be made by the staff dealing with the testing and rostering of crew to ensure reports are chec­k­ed before crew is being rostered for a flight,” he said.