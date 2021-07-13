NEET-UG to be held in 13 languages

New Delhi

In a first, medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday.

He also said that a new exam centre for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East. "Registrations for NEET(UG) 2021 has started on http://ntaneet.nic.in from 5:00 pm on Tuesday," he tweeted.

"The NEET(UG) 2021 will be for the first time conducted in 13 languages with new addition of Punjabi and Malayalam," Pradhan said.

The languages which are now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English, he said.

The Minister had on Monday announced that the NEET which was earlier scheduled on August 1 will now be conducted on September 12.