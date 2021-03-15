NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted by NTA only one time: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Following the announcement of four attempts this year for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for admissions to engineering, architecture and technical UG programmes, students had appealed that there should be multiple attempts for NEET 2021 too.

Now, ending the speculations on holding multiple sessions of NEET-UG 2021, the education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday stated that the NEET (UG) will be conducted by NTA only one time.

Pokriyal stated this in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) under Ministry of Education conducts Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programme in medical sciences, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," he added.