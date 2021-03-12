NEET (UG) 2021 to be conducted on August 1

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 1, 2021. The exam will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and

English through pen and paper mode, announced NTA on Friday.

Students appearing for the competitive exam for admission to medical (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Studies (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Sidhha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course will have to check websites https://nta.ac.in and https://ntaneet.nic.in for updates.

The information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test,

syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats,

examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be available on the website when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) 2021 begins.

The results of NEET (UG) 2021 may be utilised by other entities of central or state governments (including Indian Nursing Council, nursing colleges, schools,

JIPMER) for counselling or admission to relevant courses including B.Sc.

(Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences) in accordance with their rules and guidelines.