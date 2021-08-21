NEET UG 2021: Here's when NTA will release admit cards for medial entrance on ntaneet.nic.in

The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate NEET UG 2021 is expected to be released soon on neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the recent notiication by NTA, the admit cards will be available for download three days before the examination. As the exam is scheduled for September 12, NEET admit card 2021 release date is September 9.

The NEET 2021 which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was earlier scheduled on August 1, however, it is now slated to be held on September 12.

In a first, medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced earlir this month.

The languages which are now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English, he said.

He also said that a new exam centre for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.

The NEET (UG) paper pattern which consisted of 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology) subjects till now, will consist of 35 compulsory questions under section A per subject and 15 questions under section B per subject out of which students have to attempt any 10 questions.

Following change in the paper pattern of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2021, students have demanded postponement of the exam from September 12, to October to secure more time for preparation.

(With inputs from Ronald Rodrigues)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:27 PM IST