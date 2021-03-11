NEET UG 2021: Here's when dates for the medical entrance exam will be declared

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is usually held once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the first Sunday of May. However, this year the schedule for the exam has not yet been released by the NTA.

While speaking to NDTV, about the NEET 2021 dates, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi said the schedule for NEET 2021 will be announced this week.

Following the announcement of four attempts this year for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for admissions to engineering, architecture and technical UG programmes, students had appealed that there should be multiple attempts for NEET 2021 too.

However, Joshi said the exam will be held once a year.

Earlier, while speaking to TOI, Amit Khare, secretary, higher education, had said that although there were demands for multiple sessions in the online mode, biology students might need more time to practise and get used to the computer-based exam. Thus, he added, before any such decision, they will give six to eight months’ notice.

In February, Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, while speaking to Times Now, had announced that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting NEET 2021 more than once, just like JEE Main 2021.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized medical/dental and other colleges/institutes in India.