NEET UG 2021: Application form to be out soon on ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate). The exam will be conducted on August 1, 2021.

As per the official notification released by the NTA, the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 will start shortly.

The application forms will be released along with the information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc.

Here are the documents that will be required to apply for the exam: