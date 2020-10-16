NEET-UG 2020: Why you can't view result on ntaneet.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG result 2020 today at 4 PM. However, the website to check the results - ntaneet.nic.in - is "under maintenance".
"The NEET (UG) - 2020 result will be available soon," read the message.
Earlier, the website had crashed and many students took to Twitter and posted screenshots of the same.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had earlier taken to Twitter and said, ".@DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS.
Here is how to check your result:
Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number
Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed
Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of for future reference
Meanwhile, over 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam on September 13 despite the protest to postpone the exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will include both September 13 and October 14 attempts of NEET. Along with the result, NTA will also release NEET 2020 cutoff for each category.
