NEET-UG 2020: NTA to declare result on ntaneet.nic.in today at 4 PM; click here for more details

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG result 2020 today at 4 PM.

Once released, students will be able to check their result on ntaneet.nic.in.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had earlier taken to Twitter and said, ".@DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS.