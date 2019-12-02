NEET registrations for 2020 start today; here's how you can apply

Interested candidates have to fill out an online application form by accessing the NTA website. The application form cannot be submitted in any other mode.

Before starting the application download the Information Bulletin and Replica of Application Form and read carefully to make sure that you're eligible.

How can you apply?

1. Candidates wishing to give the Test first have to apply for Online Registration using an unique email address and mobile number

2. Fill the Online Application Form and keep a note of the system generated Application Number

3. The candidate has to upload scanned images of his/her latest passport size photograph, post card size photograph, signature, left hand thumb impression (if this is not possible, the right hand thumb can be used) and Class X Passing Certificate.

4. After uploading all relevant documents and images proceed to the payment section. The fee has to be paid using SBI/Syndicate/HDFC/ICICI/Paytm Payment Gateway through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net-banking/UPI.

Keep the proof of fee payment safely for future reference.

In case the confirmation page is not loading after you make the payment, consider your transaction as cancelled. In such a case the amount will be refunded to the candidate's account. The candidate has to make a fresh transaction if the confirmation page is not generated.

5. Download, save and print copies of the confirmation page after you've successfully paid the fees.

6. For future updates, candidates can visit the NTA website and also check their e-mails/SMS

The NTA will also allow candidates wearing a burka or hijab, or those carrying a kirpan to appear for the examination. However such candidates will have to report at the designated centers at least an hour before the gate closing time given.

Those carrying assistive medical devices will have to inform the NTA prior to the examination and seek permission.