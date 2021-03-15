NEET 2021 application form to be out soon on ntaneet.nic.in - Know everything from registration to counselling

As the National Testing Agency announced the dates of the NEET (UG) 2021, students are now waiting for the application process for the medical entrance exam to start.

As per the notification issued by the NTA, the NEET-UG 2021 will be held on August 1, 2021.

Registration

As per the official notification released by the NTA, the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 will start shortly.

The application forms will be released along with the information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc.

Counselling

NEET Counselling for all India quota (AIQ) is done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Apart from that, state bodies conduct counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH seats under their quota and counselling for programmes in AYUSH fields is done by AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).