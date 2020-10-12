NEET 2020: Result likely to be announced soon on ntaneet.nic.in; click here for more details

Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) is likely to get declared soon.

Once released, students will be able to check their result on ntaneet.nic.in.

Although the date of the result is not confirmed, usually the NEET result is released after 1 month of the examination date. In addition to this several media reports suggested that the result is likely will be released today.

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of for future reference