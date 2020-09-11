NEET 2020: NTA announces changes in exam centres for some students; check ntaneet.nic.in for more

National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed examination centres of NEET (UG) - 2020 Examination scheduled on 13 September 2020 for some of the candidates.

The decision was taken due to the implementation of COVID-19 measures. There is no change in the centre cities of the candidates; only centres have been changed.

Such candidates are advised to download their latest admit card available on NEET website (https://ntaneet.nic.in) and report as per the details given in latest admit card at the new examination centre for NEET (UG) - 2020 Examination on 13 September 2020.

Steps to download the hall tickets

Visit the official website of NTA - https://ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the activated link that says- 'NEET admit card 2020’.

Fill the required details such as application number, date of birth and the security pin

Click Submit and the NEET Admit Card 2020 of will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates are also advised to acquaint themselves with the location of the new examination centre allotted now so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the newly allotted examination centre.