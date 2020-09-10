NEET 2020: Mamata Banerjee lifts lockdown to facilitate exam, check out new dates here

West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced to withdaw the state-wide lockdown on September 12 in view of the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on Septemeber 13.

The West Bengal government had earlier declared a statewide lockdown on Sep 11 and 12.

Making the announcement on her official Twitter handle, Banerjee said, "Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres."

The Chief Minister said that keeping the interest of NEET aspirants in mind, the state government has decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th.

"While keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns," Banerjee said.

She also wished the students appearing for the medical entrance examination.

Kolkata Metro will also operate special services on September 13 to help the students who are appearing for the NEET 2020.

"Helping students in time of need, Kolkata Metro to run special services for NEET aspirants & their parents on 13th September. Enhancing convenience for general passengers, Metro Services will resume in a graded manner from 14th September between 8am to 8pm," Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Earlier, Banerjee vociferously opposed conducting JEE and NEET exam in the middle of the pandemic and West Bengal even moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its earlier decision.