'Need to save industry from various terrorists': Kangana Ranaut lauds Yogi Adityanath for plans to set up film city in UP

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for announcing a plan to establish a film city in the state.

The 'Queen' actor, who has been in a war of sorts with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, took to Twitter to applaud the Chief Minister and said that "many reforms" are needed in the film industry.

"People’s perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hydrabad," she said in a series of tweets.

"I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji.We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities," she added.

"Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films," she further said.

Ranaut said that we want to save the industry from various terrorists.

"We need to save the industry from various terrorists 1) Nepotism terrorism 2) Drug Mafia terrorism 3) Sexism terrorism 4) religious and regional terrorism 5) Foreign films terrorism 6) Piracy terrorism 7) Labourer’s exploitation terrorism 8) Talent exploitation terrorism," Ranaut said.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath said on Friday that the country needs a good film city for shooting purposes and Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway will be good locations for the purpose.

He also said that the Uttar Pradesh government will take the responsibility of making the film city.

Yogi has planned to hold a direct dialogue with the top film makers of industry to understand their needs and requirements, the kind of rebates they require to set-up their film studios in UP, sources say.

“We have been asked to make our film industry police even more attractive considering the present investment scenario. Over the past decade, more than 200 feature, short and web films were shot in UP and the government offered them Rs 50 crore rebates to 56 films,” a senior official said.

The move is significant considering the ongoing spat between actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena over “Marathi pride and outsider issue”.