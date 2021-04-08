'Need to prioritise according to available stocks': PM Modi rejects Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal's request to vaccinate all above 25 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday rejected Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand to vaccinate everyone above 25 years of age.

At a meeting with Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi said that we need to prioritise vaccinations according to the available stocks.

"You know how much vaccine is being produced. Now it is not that we can set up factories overnight. We will need to prioritise according to the available stocks. It is not that we can move stocks to one state and we will get the results. This thinking is not correct. We will have to think of the entire country," PM Modi said.