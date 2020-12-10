Need to continue our efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism and pandemic diseases: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that we need to continue our efforts to address the threats of bio-terrorism and pandemic diseases.
He was speaking at the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM-Plus).
“Threats to the rules-based order, maritime security, cyber related crimes and terrorism, just to name a few, remain the challenges that we need to address as a forum,” the defence minister said.
Rajnath Singh also pointed out that the collective achievement in the past decade has been remarkable in advancing multilateral cooperation through strategic dialogue and practical security cooperation.
"Amid the current regional environment with visible strains, we appreciate the central role of ASEAN-led forums, including ADMM Plus in promoting dialogue and engagement towards a pluralistic, cooperative security order in Asia," Singh said.
"The ADMM Plus has grown in the last decade to become the fulcrum of peace, stability and rules-based order in this region. The concepts of 'vasudhaive kutumbakam' - 'the whole world is one family 'sarve bhavantu sukhinah', all be at peace' are the core of the Indian civilization," the Defence Minister added.
Singh further said that exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoiding actions that may further complicate the situation, "will go a long way in bringing sustained peace to the region".
Singh addressed the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. The ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability, and development in the region.
(Inputs from ANI)
