'Need help': Amid controversy over Navratri post, 'angry protests' outside Deepika Rajawat's house

Lawyer Deepika Rajawat has been facing the wrath of angry netizens for the last two days, with many calling for her arrest. Now, the criticism has also extended offline, with an angry mob gathering repeatedly outside her residence to shout slogans.

"Alert: Several right wing organisations hav been staging angry protests outside my residence. Law enforcing agencies must intervene immediately to avert untoward incident. In view of slander n threats—both online n offline Im afraid that the frenzied mob can attack me any time (sic)" she tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second such incident in less than 24 hours.

In a follow up post Rajawat wrote that she was trying to contact the police but had unfortunately received no response. "Need help," she added.