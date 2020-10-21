'Need help': Amid controversy over Navratri post, 'angry protests' outside Deepika Rajawat's house

Lawyer Deepika Rajawat has been facing the wrath of angry netizens for the last two days, with many calling for her arrest. Now, the criticism has also extended offline, with an angry mob gathering repeatedly outside her residence to shout slogans.
"Alert: Several right wing organisations hav been staging angry protests outside my residence. Law enforcing agencies must intervene immediately to avert untoward incident. In view of slander n threats—both online n offline Im afraid that the frenzied mob can attack me any time (sic)" she tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.
This is the second such incident in less than 24 hours.
In a follow up post Rajawat wrote that she was trying to contact the police but had unfortunately received no response. "Need help," she added.
Hours earlier, on Tuesday night, Rajawat had taken to Twitter sharing videos and photos of the same. "Mob assembled outside my residence and raising slogans against me. Not feeling safe...they can cause damage to me. Her concerns were amplified with many others sharing her post, and calling for support.
"All, Deepika is saying there's a mob outside her house. Please tag the local J&K police officers that are jurisdictional or who appear to be awake really," tweeted Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy.
Rajwat also tweeted that she had called up the Jammu IGP, and at 12:47 am on October 21, she had tweeted that the mob had been dispersed by the police.
The outrage against Rajawat had begun after she tweeted a post on Navratri. The cartoon, simply captioned as "irony" depicted the behaviour of men towards women during Navratri, contrasting that to "other days". Since then, calls for her arrest have been trending on Twitter.
As one user put it, this was a "huge insult of Ma Durga" and as such must be incur punitive action.
