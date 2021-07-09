Need for a Uniform Civil Code: Delhi high court urges Centre to take necessary steps

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has backed the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) observing that there is the need for a Code - 'common to all' in the country and had asked the central government to take the necessary steps in this matter. "In modern Indian society, which is gradually becoming homogenous, the traditional barriers of religion, community and caste are slowly dissipating," the HC said.

"The hope expressed in Article 44 of the Constitution that the State shall secure for its citizens Uniform Civil Code ought not to remain a mere hope," a bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh said, adding that the need for a Uniform Civil Code as envisioned under Article 44, has been reiterated from time to time by the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court had, in 1985 directed that the judgment in Ms Jordon Diengdeh (supra) be placed before the Ministry of Law to take appropriate steps. However, more than three decades have passed since then and it is unclear as to what steps have been taken in this regard to date. Accordingly, let the copy of the present judgment be communicated to the Secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice, Government of India, for necessary action as deemed appropriate," the court said.

"Cases like the present one repeatedly highlight the need for such a Code - 'common to all, which would enable uniform principles being applied in respect of aspects such as marriage, divorce, succession etc., so that settled principles, safeguards and procedures can be laid down and citizens are not made to struggle due to the conflicts and contradictions in various personal laws," the court said.