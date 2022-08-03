e-Paper Get App

Need an apex body of stakeholders to make suggestions on how to control freebies during elections: SC

Earlier Supreme Court had directed Centre to find a solution to stop political parties from giving freebies during elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
Supreme Court says there is a need for an apex body consisting of Niti Aayog, Finance Commission, ruling and opposition parties, RBI and other stakeholders to make suggestions on how to control freebies by political parties during election campaigns.

This is a developing story

