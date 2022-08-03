Need an apex body of stakeholders to make suggestions on how to control freebies during elections: SC

Supreme Court says there is a need for an apex body consisting of Niti Aayog, Finance Commission, ruling and opposition parties, RBI and other stakeholders to make suggestions on how to control freebies by political parties during election campaigns.
Earlier Supreme Court had directed Centre to find a solution to stop political parties from giving freebies during elections.
This is a developing story
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)