Necessary that Odisha's comprehensive, diverse history reaches country: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Hindi translation of the book 'Odisha Itihaas' written by 'Utkal Keshari' Dr Harekrushna Mahtab on Friday.

Launching the book, the Prime Minister said it is very necessary the comprehensive and diverse history of Odisha reached the people of the country.

"About a year and a half ago, we celebrated the 120th birth anniversary of 'Utkal Kesari' Harekrushna Mahtab ji. Today we are launching the Hindi version of his famous book 'Odisha History'. It is very necessary that the comprehensive and diverse history of Odisha reached the people of the country," he said.

He added that Mahtab dedicated his life to the freedom struggle, and even served sentence in jail. "But the important thing is that along with the freedom fight, he also fought for society," he said.