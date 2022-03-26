Nearly 7 in 10 citizens oppose Centre's move to resume all international commercial flights: Survey

As Government gets ready to resume all international commercial flights from March 27th, nearly 7 in 10 citizens surveyed continue to oppose the move, reports LocalCircles in its poll

People suggest restarting flights only from/to those countries where test positivity rate is in low single-digit

Only 27% of citizens said that the Government should start commercial international flights from all countries as planned

According to the poll conducted by LocalCircles, which is leading community social media platform, 69% citizens are against restarting of full schedule of commercial international flights from March 27 in light of BA.2.2 and related mutations; suggest restarting only if test positivity rate (TPR) in the foreign country is in low single digits.

‘’Breaking down the poll, 27% favoured starting commercial and international flights from countries that have TPR of less than 5% and 23% said TPR of less than 2%. 19% of citizens want postponement of restarting all commercial international flights for now while 4% did not have an opinion. On an aggregate basis, 69% of citizens are against restarting full scheduled commercial international flights from Mar 27, 2022 in light of BA.2.2 and related mutations. Also, because various countries including South Korea, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Germany, France, Netherlands continue experiencing a strong surge in COVID cases,’’ said LocalCircles. On the other hand, COVID cases in India continue to decline to 0.25% daily test positivity rate.

Further, the majority of them want the Government to only restart commercial international flights from countries that have the test positivity rate (TPR) in low single digits which is less than 5%, preferably 2%.

The survey received 9,992 from citizens residing in 294 districts of India. 63% respondents were men while 37% of respondents were women. 47% respondents were from tier 1, 31% from tier 2 and 22% of respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:51 PM IST