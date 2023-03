NDRI: India's 1st cloned indigenous breed (Gir) cow calf named 'Gauri' growing well |

India’s first cloned Gir female calf named ‘Ganga’ weighing 32 kilograms was born and is now growing well, National Dairy Research Institute informed in a statement on Monday.

NDRI, Karnal is working on cloning of indigenous cow breeds such as Gir and Sahiwal.

Gir, a native breed of Gujarat is becoming popular among dairy farmers because of its docile nature and goodness of milk.