'NDA's 'Indifference' Towards Dalits At Its Peak In Bihar,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On Nawada Incident

According to villagers, many homes were reduced to ashes in the blaze. Police have reportedly arrested 10 suspects in connection with the attack and the search for other accused is underway. Following the incident, there was widespread panic, forcing many victims to seek shelter in neighbouring villages.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Mallikarjun Kharge | File

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condemned the NDA's double-engine government for its "failure" to prevent a violent incident in Bihar's Nawada district and "indifference" towards Dalits.

His remarks come a day after more than 25 homes in the Dalits' settlement in Nawada were set ablaze by miscreants over a property dispute.

Tweet Of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

"The terror inflicted on the Mahadalit colony in Nawada, Bihar, is yet another example of the jungle raj under the NDA double-engine government," Kharge stated in a post on X.

'Horrifying Picture Of Injustice Against Bahujans,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi On Nawada...
article-image

Kharge expressed his outrage over the attack, saying, "It is condemnable that around 100 Dalit houses were set on fire, there was firing, and everything the poor families had was stolen in the dead of night."

He criticised both the BJP and JD-U, accusing the double-engine government of "neglecting" its duty to maintain law and order in Bihar.

"The BJP and its allies' complete disregard for the Dalits and the underprivileged, their criminal neglect, and their encouragement of anti-social elements have reached its peak. Prime Minister Modi remains silent as usual, Nitish Kumar is not bothered by his greed for power and the NDA allies are speechless," Kharge added.

Nawada: Houses Set On Fire In Krishnaganar, Opposition Slams Nitish Govt For "Atrocities On Dalits"
article-image

Opposition Parties On The Rise In Crimes Against Marginalised Communities

Opposition parties have also blamed the government for "failing" to curb the rise in crimes against marginalised communities across the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sunil Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sadar-2, Nawada district, confirmed that the incident stemmed from a property dispute and that the law and order situation is under control in the region. The accused allegedly fired several rounds in the village to terrorize the victims. The district police claimed that no one was injured or killed in this attack. --IANS sd/svn

