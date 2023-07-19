NDA Resolution: Unanimous Support For Modi's Third Term As Prime Minister

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Tuesdsay night adopted a resolution fielded by Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra chief miniter Eknath Shinde to unitedly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to make Narendra modi the prime minister for the third term with a huge majority. The BJP claimed 39 political parties participated in the meeting held on the completion of 25 successful years of the foundation of NDA.

The resolution, with full praise of Modi in every sentence, said the NDA government over the last nine years under the leadership of Modi realised the vision of Sewa, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyaan (Service, Good Governance and Welfare of Poor) in the true sense. It said the country has scaled newer heights of development and good governance under NDA as the leading representative of "One India, United India."



Excerpts from the resolution adopted by the NDA:



The NDA coalition has completed 25 years of existence. In these 25 years, the NDA has established inspiring records in good governance. Whenever the NDA has been in power, the coalition has worked with the spirit of ‘Nation First’ towards public welfare. Whether it was Atal ji’s government from 1998 to 2004, or it is the government under Narendra Modi ji since 2014, the NDA Government has always worked for nation-building while respecting regional aspirations.



Strengthening national security, establishing good governance, development of basic infrastructure, improvement in the living standards of the poor and marginalised, and raising India’s stature on the global stage have been among the priority areas of the NDA Government. In the past nine years especially, the work done for the welfare of the poor and development of all has been unprecedented.



All NDA constituents resolve their unshakable trust in the victory of the coalition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Modi ji. NDA appreciates the commitment displayed by the Modi Government towards Sewa, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyaan and lauds the significant development made across all sectors of governance.



GAREEB KALYAN



The NDA Government’s welfare schemes, which have realised Modi ji’s vision of ‘Gareeb Kalyan’ outlined in 2014, have brought about a positive change in the lives of scores of country’s poor people. According to credible international reports also, there has been a sharp reduction in poverty in India.



From bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana, to smokeless kitchen through PM Ujjwala Yojana; from toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission to potable water in taps under Har Ghar Jal Mission; from extending economic support to small farmers via PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, to providing houses with basic amenities to crores of Indian families under PM Awas Yojana, to ensuring jobs and self-employment opportunities for the youth by extending economic support to Small and Medium Enterprises, an array of pro-people schemes have been implemented with success under the NDA government.



These scheme have helped transform the lives of the poor. All NDA constituents heartily congratulate Modi ji for realising the vision of Gareeb Kalyan with success.



ALL-INCLUSIVE GOVT



NDA’s Modi Government is forever committed to social and economic upliftment of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Communities, women and Economically Weaker Sections of the society. The task of developing five places associated with the life and work of Dr BR Ambedkar, the national hero who raised his voice for the marginalised sections of the society, as Panchteerth, has also been undertaken and completed under the leadership of Modi ji. The Panchteerth stand to inspire the society to achieve equality and harmony.



The number of steps that have been undertaken for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes over the last nine years had never been undertaken in the past. There has been a consistent increase in the Union Budget year after year for the social, educational and economic empowerment of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Even in the welfare schemes of the Modi Government, Dalits and Adivasis have been given preference.



To empower the socially and educationally backward communities, the Modi government granted Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, a demand that had been pending for decades. Due to the policy decisions of the Modi government, opportunities for students hailing from backward communities in the field of medical science have risen. The efforts of the Modi Government towards ensuring the participation of the OBC community in education and employment are praise-worthy.



RISING ECONOMIC PROWESS ON GLOBAL STAGE



Under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, India is fast moving towards being a US $5 trillion economy apart from emerging as a new power centre of the global economy. In the last nine years of the NDA Government, India has achieved the feat of highest ever Foreign Direct Investment. Indian states and Union Territories have emerged as active participants in this economic journey. As a result of this, in many sectors, including defence, the India of Amrit Kaal is emerging as a country with lower reliance on imports and fast strengthening exports sector.



CAPABLE, STRONG, POWERFUL AND SECURE INDIA



India is fast achieving Atmanirbharta in the defence and national security sectors. The New India of Amrit Kaal has emerged as an indigenous manufacturer of defence equipment. In the last nine years, India has strengthened its border security infrastructure. India is emerging as a strong nation in manufacturing military equipment. With a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and Naxalism, India is also a beacon peace.



In the fight against Covid pandemic, India displayed its vast prowess and self-reliance capabilities. The world acknowledged and lauded India’s leadership in the fight against Covid.



POPULAR LEADERSHIP -- UNSHAKABLE TRUST



Under the leadership of Modi ji, India’s stature on the global stage has strengthened. As the world’s most popular leader, Modi ji enjoys the unwavering trust of millions of Indians. The trust of 140 crore Indians on Modi’s visionary leadership is the reason for India’s growing stature on the global stage. It is a matter of pride for the entire country, including us, that 14 countries have conferred their highest honour upon Shri Narendra Modi ji. These 14 countries include France and several Gulf nations. These honours are a reflection of the world’s respect for India under the strong leadership of Modi ji. They are a recognition of Modi ji’s impactful leadership on the global stage.



It is because of a change in the world’s view of India that today in the face of the gravest global crises, the world looks to India with hope. It is a pleasant coincidence that India is presiding over G20 in this era of global influence.



COMMITMENT TO TRUST IN VICTORY



he blessings that NDA received from the people in the 2014 elections under the leadership of Narendra Modi, grew manifold in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rejecting and rubbishing the lies, rumours and baseless allegations of the opposition parties, the country is reposing faith in the leadership of the NDA coalition. The opposition is faced with a crisis of identity and relevance. Today, the opposition is confused and disoriented.



All parties part of the National Democratic Alliance repose full faith in the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to attain a bigger mandate in 2024 than that won in 2019.



The NDA constituents make a proclamation to emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Modi ji with a bigger mandate, powered by massive public support and blessings.



The NDA parties laud him for propelling India on the path of unprecedented development through his commitment, devotion, unrelenting hard work and selfless dedication, and giving the citizens the opportunity to feel proud over the realisation of the power and prowess of their country. The NDA constituents unanimously commit that under his leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, as participants of this development journey - we are one, we are united and we are unanimous.



Today India, powered by PM Modi ji’s clarion call ‘Yehi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai (It’s time. It’s the right time)’, is marching with the mantra of ‘Charaiveti’ towards realising Vision-2047 with Jan Bhagidari and Jan Vishwas.

Read Also Confident That We Will Return And Make India 3rd Largest Economy: PM Modi During NDA Meeting

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)