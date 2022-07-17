NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrives in Gandhinagar

Photo: ANI

BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar on Sunday. She was accompanied by state chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

Earlier, Gujarat CM and state BJP chief C R Patil received Murmu after she arrived at the Ahmedabad airport to seek support for her candidature for the presidential election to be held on Monday.

Murmu, who arrived in Ahmedabad city on Sunday afternoon, met BJP MLAs and other party leaders from the state.

During the interaction with the BJP MLAs and other party leaders at a hotel in Ahmedabad, she shared the dais with CM Patel and state BJP chief Patil.

Some of the MLAs said they were happy to have a woman candidate from a tribal community as the NDA’s presidential candidate and will ensure she wins with a huge majority.

Consequent to the expiry of the term of President Ram Nath Kovind, an election poll to fill in the office is scheduled to be held on 18 July 2022 and counting of votes will take place on 21 July 2022.

(with ANI inputs)