NCW denies spike in domestic violence cases, claims credit for better 'reporting mechanism'

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and consequent lockdown, a news report claimed that there had been a sharp increase in domestic violence cases. The National Commission for Women (NCW), however, denied the report.

NCW said that 99% of the cases which were reported during the lockdown are old. The commission also added that the current increase is the result of a better reporting mechanism.

The report sparked the controversy and was widely shared on social media.

All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) shared the report on Tuesday. AIMC quoted the report and asked for an apology from Union Cabinet Minister of Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani.

The minister, however, denied any such increase. She also said that as per NCW's statement 99% cases are old and maintained that no spike in domestic violence was reported during the lockdown.