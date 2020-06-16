NCW denies spike in domestic violence cases, claims credit for better 'reporting mechanism'

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and consequent lockdown, a news report claimed that there had been a sharp increase in domestic violence cases. The National Commission for Women (NCW), however, denied the report.
NCW said that 99% of the cases which were reported during the lockdown are old. The commission also added that the current increase is the result of a better reporting mechanism.
The report sparked the controversy and was widely shared on social media.
All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) shared the report on Tuesday. AIMC quoted the report and asked for an apology from Union Cabinet Minister of Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani.
The minister, however, denied any such increase. She also said that as per NCW's statement 99% cases are old and maintained that no spike in domestic violence was reported during the lockdown.
After facing backlash, the NCW in their reply to the reporter, tweeted, "99 % of the cases we got are old, but reporting has increased because women got medium to report. Most women are saying they are suffering this from number of years and now want to report."
The NCW attributed this increase to a better reporting mechanism and said, "181 (helpline) and one-stop centers across India are working 24x7 throughout the lockdown. Infect police during the lockdown gave a very good response to our complaints and reached out to victims."
Recently The Hindu reported that the NCW registered an increase of at least 2.5 times in domestic violence complaints since the nationwide lockdown.
The news report considered the total number of cases from March to May 2020. After comparing the data with last year's data for the same time span, the report said that there was an increase of at least 2.5 times in domestic violence complaints.