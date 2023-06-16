NCRB Data Reveals Steady Decline in Riots, Marking India's Most Peaceful Period In 50 Years

Manipur Violence | Twitter

A recent analysis of data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals that India has experienced its most peaceful period in 50 years, with a significant decline in the occurrence of riots. The data, spanning from 1970 to 2021, indicates a remarkable downward trend in riot-related cases, showcasing the country's enhanced peace and stability.

Steady Decline in Riot Incidents

The data analysis demonstrates a consistent decrease in riot-related complaints, particularly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014. The graph shared by Prof Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, highlights that riot-related violence reached its peak in the 1980s, followed by a steep decline from the 1990s onwards, including during the first BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Riots (violence) in India is on a steady decline. The country is most peaceful in 50 years. Here’s the updated analysis using NCRB data: https://t.co/RT5ppFdW20 pic.twitter.com/ko9FpA8g21 — Prof. Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) June 15, 2023

Shift in Trends

The graph also reveals a slight uptick in riot-related cases during the tenure of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, followed by a decline when Prime Minister Modi came to power. This data analysis is significant, particularly as the opposition criticizes the BJP-led central government for promoting communal discord.

Objective Data Analysis

Prof Shamika Ravi shared this data analysis as part of an ongoing thread that began in May 2019, emphasizing the importance of objective data analysis over anecdotal evidence. Her analysis challenges claims made in an opinion article published by The Washington Post during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which suggested that India's democracy was in a state of fear and turmoil.

Notable Incidents

While India has witnessed two major riots in the past decade, namely the Muzaffarnagar riots in Uttar Pradesh in 2013 and the 2020 riots in the national capital, the overall trend indicates a decline in riot-related cases. Additionally, recent tensions in the northeast, resulting from ethnic violence in Manipur triggered by protests against scheduled tribe status for the Meitei community, highlight the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to maintain peace and harmony.