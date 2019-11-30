NCP's Jayant Patil to hold meeting with party MLAs today

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislative party leader Jayant Patil has called for a meeting of party MLAs in Vidhan Bhavan here on Saturday.

The development comes after NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil was on Friday appointed as pro-tem Speaker in the Maharashtra Assembly.

A special session of the state Assembly will be convened on Saturday where the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government is likely to prove its majority in the 288-member house.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar said, "Floor test might take place tomorrow. We are ready. Earlier we had 162 MLAs, now we are 170 and the number will go up. But there is no doubt that this government has the majority." Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' -- Sena, NCP and Congress combine, took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. He is also the first person from his family to hold the post.