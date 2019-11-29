NCP's Dilip Walse Patil appointed pro-tem Speaker of Maharashtra assembly

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse Patil has been appointed as the Protem Speaker of the state assembly.

According to an ANI report, a special session of the Maharashtra assembly has been called for tomorrow.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove his majority on the floor of the house on December 3.

Reportedly, the Maha Vikas Aghadi will also face a floor test soon.

Earlier today, Sena's Abdul Sattar had said that the floor test "might take place tomorrow".

"We're ready. Earlier we had 162 MLAs, now we're 170... number will go up. But there is no doubt that this govt has the majority, the three parties will perform well for these 5 years and be back for the next 10," he said.