NCPCR raids child homes linked to Harsh Mander

Two child homes linked to social activist Harsh Mander were raided by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on October 1.

While speaking to the Indian Express, Mander confirmed that two children’s homes in Delhi - Ummeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home - with which he has been associated in the past, were raided.

Mander also said that the raid was led by chairperson of the NCPCR Priyank Kanoongo.

Talking about the raids, the NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said he wasn’t aware that the homes were associated with Mander. He also said that the raids were part of the routine audits by NCPCR.

The statement by Kanoongo came after Mander alleged that the raids were the government’s attempt to defame him and target those participated in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

As per the report by the Scroll, Mander said that one of the reasons behind the raids was to determine if the children had participated in the anti-CAA protests.

On July 13, Mander was named by the Delhi Police in the affidavit submitted to the High Court along with several others. The police had alleged that Ander had delivered a hate speech during anti CAA protests.