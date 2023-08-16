NCPCR Issues Notice to Chhattisgarh Government Over Child Deaths; BJP Demands Impartial Inquiry | FPJ

Raipur: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the Congress-led government in response to a complaint filed by BJP MPs regarding the untimely and unnatural deaths of 39,000 children in Chhattisgarh.

Following the acknowledgment of the demise of over 39,000 infants in Chhattisgarh, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has instructed the Chief Secretary of the state to furnish an investigative report within 7 days, according to a press statement released by the BJP.

BJP Submits Complaint Urging an Impartial Inquiry

Based on the information received, a complaint letter has been submitted by BJP State President Arun Sao and MPs Vijay Baghel, Gomti Sai, and Guharam Ajgale to the NCPCR chairman, urging for an unbiased investigation. In the complaint, reference is made to a statement by Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM, TS Singhdeo, in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. Singhdeo had indicated that between January 2019 and June 2023, 39,267 children aged 0 to 5 years had passed away in the state.

Child Mortality Figures

The complaint letter from the BJP highlights the alarming number of child deaths and accuses the state government of neglecting to provide adequate healthcare facilities for newborns, resulting in the significant loss of young lives. The BJP holds the state government accountable for these deaths and calls for an impartial inquiry into these unfortunate incidents.

In response, the Congress party has denied any negligence on the part of the government and instead alleged that the BJP is deliberately attempting to tarnish the reputation of the Baghel administration.

Read Also Conjunctivitis Outbreak Sweeps Chhattisgarh; Authorities Advise Infected Children To Stay Home

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)