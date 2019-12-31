NCP legislator who was not given Cabinet post withdraws resignation

Mumbai: A day after the cabinet expansion, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been successful in winning over the disgruntled legislator from Beed district, Prakash Solanke.

A four-term legislator and former Minister of State, Solanke had decided to resign as a legislator to protest against party's decision to not consider him for a ministerial berth. He was angry about the party's move to elevate Dhananjay Munde, who defeated former BJP minister Pankaja Munde from Parali constituency in Beed district, as a cabinet minister, and cited the fact that Dhananjay was junior to him in the state politics.

Solanke had taken a decision to retire from active politics. However, NCP leadership took a serious note of Solanke's displeasure and swung into action. He was called to Mumbai where deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, state party chief and senior minister Jayant Patil and newly sworn-in cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde held a marathon meeting.

However, efforts by Pawar and Patil paid off. Solanke withdrew his decision to resign as a legislator and announced to continue to work for the party.

Solanke told FPJ,'' After being elected four times to the state assembly, I was expecting a ministerial berth in Monday's cabinet expansion. After seeing that my name is not there, I took the decision to step down as a legislator and retire from active politics. However, my supporters requested me to not take any decision in haste. I had a positive discussion with the party chief Sharad Pawar and had a meeting with Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil.''

He informed that he withdrew his decision after assurance of respect and cooperation in his work.

Party's move to pacify Solanke was crucial as the nine Beed Zilla Parishad members, three Panchayat Samiti chairmen and chairman of Market Committee owe allegiance to him. His decision to resign had changed party equations in the Beed district.

In the meantime, the Congress is facing flak over the denial of ministerial berths to Sangram Thopte and PN Patil

Supporters of three-term Congress legislator Sangram Thopte from Bhor constituency in Pune district on Tuesday resigned from the various party posts and damaged the party office in the Pune city. Thopte's supporters from Bhor, Mulshi and Velhe tesils said their leader was assured ministerial berth by the leadership but his name was dropped.

On the other hand, supporters of party legislator PN Patil from Karvir seat in Kolhapur district also expressed serious displeasure for not getting inducted in the cabinet. A veteran party leader and former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's close confidant, Patil has hinted that he would take up the issue with the high command.