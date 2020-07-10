NCP leader hacked to death by unknown men in Maharashtra's Sangli; investigation underway

Chased by unknown assailants in broad daylight, an NCP leader from Maharashtra was hacked to death on Friday afternoon. The shocking incident took place at Miraj Industrial Estate in the Sangli District.

According to a Pune Mirror report, Dattatray Patole, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party was attacked by three people wielding sharp objects including knives and choppers. While there is CCTV footage of the attackers, their faces are obscured by masks.

Reportedly, he had been travelling from Kupwad towards Sangli on a two-wheeler when the men began chasing him. While he had managed to initially shake them off, they soon caught up with him again.

An investigation has been launched.

Further details awaited.