NCP chief Sharad Pawar validates Sena's 50:50 demand, condemns PM Modi and Amit Shah's comments

NCP chief Sharad Pawar says Shiv Sena’s demand for a 50-50 share is reasonable as the Sena has experience of running the State government. Pawar’s NCP gave a tough match to the BJP-Sena alliance this year.

Reminding Sena about its objectiver, Pawar said, "In the 1990s also, there was a 50-50 formula for the Shiv Sena and the BJP. So they have past experience (in running the government). So the Sena can insist, nothing wrong in that,"

Shiv Sena’s has had Manohar Joshi sit as Maharashtra Chief Minister from 1995-1999.

BJP’s vote count came down to 105 this year from the 122 they had managed to win in 2014. The Congress-NCP alliance without a rally by Congress interim-president Sonia Gandhi won 102 seats.

Pawar defended his ally saying, "Congress's local leaders worked with the NCP. There was perfect coordination. Yes Mrs Gandhi didn't come because of her health but Rahul Gandhi came. I am a local here so I had to take the initiative,"

Pawar further went on to comment on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's controversial comment on NCP’s loss of ministers. He said the comments made by PM Modi and Amit Shah shouldn’t have happened.

"I don't think the CM is fully mature and he understands... So I don't mind when he commented against me. But comments made by the PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) were not good," he said.

"I was given Padma Vibhushan, the second highest honour (in India). If there are so many problems in me, why give me the award?" he added.