NCP chief Sharad Pawar to host meeting at his residence tomorrow; here's full list of 'prominent political leaders and eminent persons' attending

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will be hosting a meeting at his Delhi residence on Tuesday at 4 pm, informed party leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. "Prominent political leaders and eminent persons" from different sections of society will attend the meeting, he added.
Here's the full list of "prominent political leaders and eminent persons" who are going to attend the meeting: Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, Justice A P Singh, Javed Akhtar, K T S Tulsi, Karan Thapar, Ashutosh, Adv. Majeed Memon, Vandana Chavan MP, S Y Qureshi former CEC, K C Singh, Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, Arun Kumar Economist, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Pritish Nandi.
What will be discussed in the meeting?
Nawab Malik said the "prominent political leaders and eminent persons" will be discussing about the current politicial situation in the country and the upcoming Lok Sabha session. "Sharad Pawar will work to unite all the opposition parties in the country from tomorrow," Malik added.
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar:
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday met Sharad Pawar in Delhi. This was their second meeting this month amid heightened speculation about the possible formation of a Third Front to take on the BJP.
The closed-door discussions between Kishor and Pawar at the latter's residence lasted for about one-and-a-half hours, sources told news agency PTI.
Kishor, who was instrumental in the Trinamool Congress' victory in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, had also met Pawar on June 11, fuelling the talk of opposition parties coming together against the BJP.
