NCP chief Sharad Pawar to host meeting at his residence tomorrow; here's full list of 'prominent political leaders and eminent persons' attending

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar:

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday met Sharad Pawar in Delhi. This was their second meeting this month amid heightened speculation about the possible formation of a Third Front to take on the BJP.

The closed-door discussions between Kishor and Pawar at the latter's residence lasted for about one-and-a-half hours, sources told news agency PTI.

Kishor, who was instrumental in the Trinamool Congress' victory in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, had also met Pawar on June 11, fuelling the talk of opposition parties coming together against the BJP.