NCP chief may have met PM Modi to discuss 'developmental works', says Ajit Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar might have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss “developmental works,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said here on Wednesday.

Asked by reporters about the meeting, Ajit Pawar said he had no information about it, so it would not be right for him to comment.

“But the country’s prime minister and the national president of a party can meet over developmental works. There are some important issues which need to be discussed when Parliament is in session. There may be such issues,” Ajit Pawar, who is the NCP chief’s nephew, said.

When pointed out that the meeting took place against the backdrop of central agencies intensifying action against leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said he “did not know anything about it.” The NCP is part of the Shiv Sena-led MVA along with Congress.

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Modi at the Prime Minister’s Office in Parliament came on a day when the CBI took custody of NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:01 PM IST