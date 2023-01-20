e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru: NCM chairman heckled during meeting over issues concerning minorities; watch video

Bengaluru: NCM chairman heckled during meeting over issues concerning minorities; watch video

Singh was reportedly heckled by several activists as he was not very vocal about the issues concerning minorities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab
Follow us on

At the national commission for minorities meeting in Bengaluru yesterday, several activists confronted chairman Iqbal Singh for the silence of the commission on issues concerning minorities.

During the meeting , Singh was reportedly heckled over several issues affecting minorities including the Hijab controversy and the slashing of scholarship funds for minority students.

Singh was reportedly heckled by several activists as he was not very vocal about the issues concerning minorities.

Read Also
Dense fog in North India: Low visibility affects transport, 16 trains running late today
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indian Navy to cimmission fifth Kalvari Class submarine Vagir to be commissioned on January 23, 2023

Indian Navy to cimmission fifth Kalvari Class submarine Vagir to be commissioned on January 23, 2023

Modi Documentary: Supreme Court lawyer files complaint against BBC, says 'attacking India's...

Modi Documentary: Supreme Court lawyer files complaint against BBC, says 'attacking India's...

Kerala: Girls above 18 to get 60-day maternity leave at universities

Kerala: Girls above 18 to get 60-day maternity leave at universities

Bengaluru: NCM chairman heckled during meeting over issues concerning minorities; watch video

Bengaluru: NCM chairman heckled during meeting over issues concerning minorities; watch video

Peegate: DGCA fines Air India ₹ 30 lakh for violating rules, suspends license of Pilot-In-Command...

Peegate: DGCA fines Air India ₹ 30 lakh for violating rules, suspends license of Pilot-In-Command...