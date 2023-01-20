Bengaluru: NCM chairman heckled during meeting over issues concerning minorities; watch video

Screengrab

At the national commission for minorities meeting in Bengaluru yesterday, several activists confronted chairman Iqbal Singh for the silence of the commission on issues concerning minorities.

During the meeting , Singh was reportedly heckled over several issues affecting minorities including the Hijab controversy and the slashing of scholarship funds for minority students.

Singh was reportedly heckled by several activists as he was not very vocal about the issues concerning minorities.

#Hungama at National commission for minorities meeting in #Bengaluru yesterday. Some activists confronted chairman Iqbal Singh for silence of commission on issues concerning minorities. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/5W0uwk9Zrb — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 20, 2023

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)