'NCB's probe can be rescuer for BJP ahead of Bihar polls': Adhir Chowdhury

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party for "playing politics" over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called Narcotics Control Bureau's Bollywood drug probe as "rescuer" for the BJP ahead of Bihar polls.

Chowdhury said that "Rajput episode" failed to yield the desired result for the BJP in Bihar and now the drug probe can be the rescuer for them.

"CBI and ED are no more in the picture, now Narcotics Control Bureau has hogged the limelight. NCB, what are you investigating? Narcotics? How much amount of contraband materials has been unearthed so far? Have you not found any terrorist link? Bogus! at least UAPA or NSA could be slapped?" Chowdhury tweeted.

"Sushant Singh Rajput episode has failed to yield the desired result for BJP party in Bihar, drug can be the rescuer for them, CBI and ED are no more in the picture, now NCB has hogged the limelight," he added.

He further alleged that as Bihar vote is announced, something "very urgent and electorally delectable materials" is the need of the hour for the BJP.

"Bihar vote is announced, something very urgent and electorally delectable materials are the need of the hour for BJP. It is not the discovery of narcotics but surely playing a pitiful politics," he said.

"New sensation for Bihar election is required, this is the glaring example of BJP's political and ideological bankruptcy. Want to know who is the killer of Sushant Singh Rajput? Who is the culprit? It is politics stupid!" he added.

The Election Commission on Friday announced that Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases - October 28, and November 3 and 7 - and counting of votes will take place on November 10.