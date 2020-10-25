NBSA asks Times Now to air public apology to activist for 'objectionable remarks' in 2018 TV debate

The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) has directed Times Now TV channel to a public air apology to activist Sanjukta Basu for passing objectionable remarks against her during a TV debate in 2018.

The channel has been asked to air the apology on October 27 at 9 pm.

Times Now had reportedly called Basu names like “Hindu hater” and “vile troll” during two debates on April 6, 2018 following which she had filed a complaint against the channel.

The Wire reported that Basu first served a legal notice to Times Now on April 24, 2018. After not finding the reply by the media house satisfactory, she approached the NBSA which has now issued the order.

According to the NBSA order, Times Now has to air the following apology:

"We regret that in the programmes aired on 6.4.2018 - 'India Upfront'@ 8 pm and 'The NewsHour Debate'@ 9 pm on Times Now channel, we had not taken the version of the complainant Ms Sanjukta Basu, thereby violating the principles relating to impartiality and objectivity and ensuring neutrality and fairness in reporting. We clarify that there was no intention to bring disrepute to Ms Sanjukta Basu."