Naxal-Affected Families To Plan ‘Nyaya Yatra’ In Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Families impacted by Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh’s Mohla district are preparing to march to demand justice. Women from these affected families, who have long sought housing and essential services from the government, will begin the Nyaya Yatra wearing white sarees.

The march will start from Bastar and culminate at the Home Minister's residence in Raipur, where the families plan to present their unresolved demands.

Dhirendra Sahu, leader of the Naxal Victims' Organization, announced that a state-level conference for affected families will be held on November 24 at the Bus Stand Fair Ground in Kanker, Chhattisgarh.

Families from various Naxal-affected areas—including Mohla, Manpur, Ambagarh Chowki, Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bastar, Dhamtari, Jagdalpur, Kondagaon, Gariaband, and Kanker—will participate. The conference will finalize the date for the Pad Yatra to Raipur.

These families, having lost loved ones and been displaced by Naxalite violence, now live in temporary housing at district and tehsil centers. They continue to demand permanent housing and basic amenities. The women, determined to make their voices heard, will march to Raipur, aiming to bring greater attention to their struggle for justice.