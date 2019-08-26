Naxal activities fully under control in UP: Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Naxal activities are fully under control in the state and the wheel of development is moving even in the areas affected by the menace.

Attending a meeting of the chief ministers of the Left Wing Extremism-affected states at Vigyan Bhawan here, he said the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district police are doing their job efficiently in Mirzapur, which shares boundary with Madhya Pradesh; Sonbhadra that shares boundaries with Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh; and Chandauli bordering Bihar.

The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Krishna Reddy, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the chief ministers of LWE-affected states.

"The wheel of development is moving in Uttar Pradesh's Naxalite affected areas and the Maoist activities are fully under control in Sonbhadra, Mirjapur and Chandauli," Adityanath said at the meeting.

He said that the state is benefiting from the information exchange with bordering states. "Youth in Naxalism-affected areas in the state are getting skill development training," he said, adding that banks, ATMs and schools are opening in these areas.