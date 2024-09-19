Nawada: Houses Set On Fire In Krishnaganar, Opposition Slams Nitish Govt For

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Nawada district, a group of assailants set fire to a Dalit settlement in Krishna Nagar village under the Mufassil police station area. The attack led to the destruction of 80 to 100 homes. According to reports, the incident stems from a long-standing land dispute. One group resides in the area, while another has been laying claim to the land, which belongs to the Bihar government.

On Wednesday evening, around 100 miscreants stormed the Dalit settlement and opened fire, causing panic. The terrified residents hid in fear, with reports indicating that approximately 50 rounds were fired.

The police were informed around 7 PM that several houses had been set ablaze by the attackers. Upon receiving the alert, police immediately arrived at the scene, and the fire was eventually extinguished after the fire brigade's arrival.

See the Suitation of Dalit Basti 💔



According Bihar Police 21 Dalit house set on Fire in Nawada,Bihar



It's Good Morning @narendramodi ji ! pic.twitter.com/QD2ctRxb1w — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) September 19, 2024

According to the police, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, 10 people have been arrested based on information provided by the villagers. District Magistrate (DM) Ashutosh Kumar stated that the village is situated near the Krishna Nagar river. After surveying the area, authorities confirmed that around 30 houses were burned. However, other reports suggest the fire engulfed between 80 to 100 homes.

To maintain peace in the area, security forces will remain deployed for the next few days. The police have urged locals to come forward with any information regarding the incident.

Opposition Corners Nitish Government

Former Bihar chief minister Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident. In a social media post, the RJD leader said, "Great Jungle Raj! Great Rule of Demons! Great Rule of Monsters! More than 100 Dalit homes were set on fire in Nawada. Under the rule of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, Bihar is burning everywhere. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is unconcerned, NDA allies are oblivious! The poor burn and die—what do they care? Atrocities against Dalits will not be tolerated."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the government, stating, "The terror unleashed by goons on the Mahadalit settlement in Nawada, Bihar, is yet another proof of the jungle raj under the NDA's double-engine government. It is highly condemnable that around 100 Dalit homes were set on fire, gunshots were fired, and everything was taken from poor families under the cover of darkness."

बिहार के नवादा में महादलित टोला पर दबंगों का आतंक NDA की डबल इंजन सरकार के जंगलराज का एक और प्रमाण है।



बेहद निंदनीय है कि करीब 100 दलित घरों में आग लगाई गई, गोलीबारी की गई और रात के अँधेरे में ग़रीब परिवारों का सब कुछ छीन लिया गया।



भाजपा और उसके सहयोगी दलों की दलितों-वंचितों… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 19, 2024

He added, "The BJP and its allies' extreme indifference, criminal neglect, and encouragement of anti-social elements against Dalits and the marginalized have now reached a peak. Prime Minister Modi, as usual, remains silent, Nitish Kumar is unconcerned in his greed for power, and NDA allies are tongue-tied."