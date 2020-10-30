Navy fires missile as part of military drill in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Friday successfully test fired an anti-ship missile from its guided missile corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal as part of a drill that reflected its combat readiness in the strategic sea lanes around India, officials said.

The Navy said the missile hit the target at maximum range with precise accuracy. "Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in Bay of Bengal. Target ship severely damaged and in flames," Navy tweeted.

Meanwhile, in a display of its growing combat prowess, the Indian Air Force on Friday successfully test-fired an air launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter aircraft in the Bay of Bengal, official sources said.

The missile hit a sinking ship with deadly accuracy and the test-firing produced desired results, they said.

First phase of Malabar exercise from Nov 3-6

In the midst of its bitter border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, India will hold the first phase of the Malabar naval exercise with navies of US, Japan and Australia from Nov 3 to 6 in the Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam coast, officials said. The second phase of the exercise is scheduled from Nov 17 to 20 in the Arabian sea. The Indian Navy will deploy a number of key platforms in the exercise which will include destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik and off-shore patrol vessel Sukanya.