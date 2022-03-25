Navy enhancing its strengths to meet wide range of missions, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Jamnagar: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the Indian Navy is continuously enhancing its strengths to meet an expanding range of missions as he awarded the prestigious President's Colour to INS Valsura in an impressive ceremony here in Gujarat.

The President's Colour is bestowed on a military unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and in war, an official said.

"The Indian Navy is safeguarding our national interest in the maritime domain. The Navy, over the years, has emerged as a combat-ready, credible and cohesive force and is a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region," Kovind said in his address on the occasion.

"It is a matter of great pride that the Indian Navy has consistently evolved to safeguard our national maritime interest with resolve and tenacity," said the President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.

He said the Navy is continuously boosting its strengths to achieve various goals.

"The Indian Navy is continuously enhancing its strength keeping in mind the long-term prospective plans and towards meeting the expanding range of missions," he said.

To mark the occasion, a ceremonial parade was held and a 150-men guard of honour was presented to the President.

Established in 1942, to Indian Naval Ship (INS) Valsura is a premier training establishment of the Navy. It is entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries in electrical, electronics, weapon systems and information technology.

"I congratulate the Indian Navy and officers and sailors of INS Valsura. With the award of President's Colours, the responsibility of INS Valsura has increased," Kovind said.

The President also praised INS Valsura for community services rendered by it during the Kutch earthquake of 2001 and recent floods in Gujarat.

Speaking about Jamangar city, the President emphasized on its strategic importance.

"The beautiful city of Jamnagar is an important industrial as well as economic centre. Jamangar has all wings of the armed forces - the Army, the Navy and the Air Force - which underlines its strategic importance," he said.

The President recalled that he had last month participated in a fleet review at Visakhapatnam.

"The fleet review showcased India's maritime power. As the Supreme Commander of the armed forces it was a moment of great pride for me," he said.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 01:07 PM IST