Navy Day 2021: Wishes, quotes for WhatsApp and Facebook status

Indian Navy Day marks every day on December 4 to acknowledge and awe the role and achievements of the Indian Navy, the day holds his history and significance to launch of Operation Trident.

This year the Indian Navy celebrates its 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Are you looking for quotes and messages to share on social media? Here you go, check below:

Quotes and messages

Freedom in mind and words. Pride in our hearts. Memories in our souls. Let’s salute the nation. on the navy day!

A country can be free if it has men guarding it with love for the nation in their hearts… Best wishes on Indian Navy Day!

Thank you warriors of the navy for safeguarding our marine borders with your invincible spirit and dauntless bravery.

Let us celebrate with pride the service rendered to the nation by our fearless and selfless warriors- THE MEN IN WHITE. We salute The INDIAN NAVY

We are safe because we have our navy keeping us protected each and every moment… Salute to our Navy and best wishes on Navy Day.

The saviour of Indian frontiers, we salute the Indian Navy for its exemplary valour and courage.

On Indian Navy Day, let us salute all the heroes who brought us freedom and all the heroes who are protecting it”

We are a big nation, stretching from sea to land and with a navy that is so strong

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:28 PM IST