Home / India / Navneet Rana arrested: Home Ministry asked to seek 'factual report' from Maharashtra govt within 24 hours

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

Lok Sabha Secretariat Privilege and Ethics branch on Monday requested Union Home Ministry to seek a factual report from Maharashtra government within 24 hours in connection with a complaint by Amravati MP Navneet Rana who's been arrested over the row to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 06:14 PM IST