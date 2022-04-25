Navneet Rana arrested: Home Ministry asked to seek 'factual report' from Maharashtra govt within 24 hours

Lok Sabha Secretariat Privilege and Ethics branch on Monday requested Union Home Ministry to seek a factual report from Maharashtra government within 24 hours in connection with a complaint by Amravati MP Navneet Rana who's been arrested over the row to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 06:14 PM IST