Navjot Singh Sidhu turns 58: Controversies headlined by the cricketer turned politician

Navjot Singh Sidhu was born on 20 October 1963 in Patiala, Punjab. He is a retired international cricketer, who later joined National Congress party. He has also contributed as a television personality over the years.

He has always been in the limelight for various reasons. Be it Cricket, television or politics, his jolly good personality also has a different side.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is celebrating his 58th Birthday on 20 October, 2021. Here are some of the major controversaries that kept him in the headlines.

Conviction for homicide

Sidhu was accused of assaulting Gurnam Singh and causing his death in 1991. He was also arrested by Punjab Police after the incident . He had to spend many days lodged in a Patiala jail.

When he made Comments on the Pulwama attack

Sidhu did find the Pulwama attack as a cowardly act but on 15 February 2019 he said certain thighs in respect of the incident which didn’t go well with many. He said "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation of Pakistan and can you blame an individual?

His statement was considered to be in favor of Pakistan and was also considered that he said this just because of his close friendship with former Pakistani cricketer Imran khan.

Balakot air strike

Sidhu criticised India airforce's anti-terrorism operation and questioned the purpose of Balakot air striken held in 2019 at Balakot in Pakistan. He tweeted , 'Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? He had to face a lot of Criticism for his remark.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 03:57 PM IST